Man dies in Greenville police custody

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department died after he was transported to the Butler County Jail Thursday morning.
According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Fredrick Deon Powell, 43, was taken to the jail after officers responded to the call on Linda Ave., at around 5:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Powell lying on the floor kicking and “acting erratic.” The victim advised he had forced his way into the home by breaking out a window and crawling inside, then he began breaking items.
Lovvorn said officers placed Powell in custody and had paramedics meet them at the scene to check him due to his behavior and a minor cut on his arm. After paramedics completed the check, the officers took Powell to the jail. When they arrived, they noticed Powell was having trouble breathing and became unresponsive. The officers took him out of the patrol car and began to perform CPR.
Lovvorn said Powell was taken by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama emergency room, where he regained a pulse for a brief period but was later pronounced dead at 7 a.m.
The Greenville Police Department has requested that the State Bureau of Investigation conduct a review of the incident and that an autopsy be performed in order to verify the cause of death.
