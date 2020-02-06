Prattville police searching for missing man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
According to CrimeStoppers, Larry Lee, 71, was last seen leaving his residence on Pletcher Street Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Lee may be traveling in a silver 2016 Toyota Corolla with Alabama Tag #29BS935.
Lee has been diagnosed with several medical conditions that make finding him an urgent matter.
If you have any information on where Lee may be, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or police. You can also use CrimeStoppers’ new number 1-833-AL-1-STOP.
