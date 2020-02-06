Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed names chief of staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced Chip Hill will be his chief of staff.
According to the city of Montgomery, Reed and Hill began working together in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in 2008. Hill served as the director of external affairs.
“I am excited that Chip Hill has agreed to join my administration as my Chief of Staff," Reed said. "I’ve known and worked with Chip for more than ten years and he has been an invaluable advisor to me, just as he has been for past governors and lieutenant governors. He brings a vast array of business, community development, and political experience to the job and I have absolutely no doubt that his service will be an asset to the citizens of Montgomery.”
Hill has been a staff consultant for Matrix, LLC for the last ten years as well as held organizational, lobbying and communications roles in several statewide legislative initiatives through his firm Hill Strategies. From 1994 to 1996, he served as the director of governmental affairs for Bessemer State Technical College.
Hill also served in community and economic development roles for the chambers of commerce in Mobile and Jefferson counties from 1988 to 1994.
“I am honored to have been asked to serve Mayor Reed as Chief of Staff," Hill said. “I know the Mayor very well, and I believe in him and his vision for Montgomery. I look forward to working closely with Mayor Reed at this pivotal time in our city’s history. He and I have a substantial and successful track record of working together to get things done. I’ve begun working with current Chief of Staff Mac McLeod and he and the entire staff in the Mayor’s office could not be any more cooperative and helpful as we begin this transition.”
Hill will coordinate with retiring Chief of Staff Mac McLeod and will assume full duties on March 1.
