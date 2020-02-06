Second man dies as result of Chilton County crash

Second man dies as result of Chilton County crash
A second man has died as a result of a crash in Chilton County Tuesday morning. (Source: Gray News)
By WSFA Staff | February 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 9:47 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second Selma man has died as a result of a crash that happened in Chilton County Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Lewis Thompson Jr., 33, died at a local hospital while recovering from the injuries he suffered in the two-vehicle crash on Alabama 22.

According to ALEA Trooper Michael Carswell, Thompson was a passenger in the same vehicle that Kahmcel Rashad Jones was a passenger in. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

There is still no update on the two drivers.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.