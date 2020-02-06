Second man dies as result of Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second Selma man has died as a result of a crash that happened in Chilton County Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.
Lewis Thompson Jr., 33, died at a local hospital while recovering from the injuries he suffered in the two-vehicle crash on Alabama 22.
According to ALEA Trooper Michael Carswell, Thompson was a passenger in the same vehicle that Kahmcel Rashad Jones was a passenger in. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
There is still no update on the two drivers.
