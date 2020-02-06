Superintendent defends MPS in wake of teacher’s sex abuse arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore is defending the system after some parents voiced frustration they’d learned of a teacher’s arrest from the media and not from MPS.
The concerns follow the arrest Wednesday of Floyd Middle Magnet School teacher Michael Bradley. He’s charged with one count each of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse.
“In any personnel issue, no matter who it is, we have to follow personnel policy and procedures to address it from our perspective at the school district, and then the legal authorities kick in and they do it from their perspective,” Moore explained.
The superintendent added that “you’re usually, in America, you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, and so you don’t go out and spread information about what may or may not have happened until someone gets their day in court to prove otherwise.”
Bradley has been with MPS for six years but only in his position with Floyd since Jan. 6. The allegation against him is that he sexually abused a student on campus just weeks later on Jan. 23.
MPS says it notified the Alabama Department of Human Resources and placed Bradley on leave on Jan. 24.
The Montgomery Police Department opened its investigation into the teacher on Jan. 29 and arrested him a week later.
Bradley has since been released from jail on an $8,000 bond but remains on leave from this position with MPS.
