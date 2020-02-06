Temporary fix in place for Hayneville sewage spill

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - We found contractors knee-deep in the muck, doing their best to install a temporary pump in a really disgusting environment and a loud environment with a sewage pump truck nearby.
The work sight is not only encouraging to the natives but also to ADEM that’s been keeping tabs on the situation every day.
“They’re getting calls from us each day. They’re getting calls from citizens so they’re getting a lot of pressure to get the situation resolved,” said Alabama Department of Environmental Management Chief of External Affairs Lynn Battle.
The immediate concern for contractors isn’t so much the job itself but the weather. With the rains coming in they want to get this job done in a hurry but if not they have tents to set up.
While the rain could dilute the sewage somewhat, that’s never an ideal fix because in this case, you have Steep Creek some 35 yards away. A deluge could very well wash it all in the stream.
“There will be a lot of rain in the next few days and it would be important to be aware of your surroundings,” Battle said who added there is no imminent health threat.
We’re told the broken pump was 15 years old and the system may have been hit by lightning during a storm last month.
Hayneville Mayor David Daniel admitted this has been aggravating for everyone involved but insists the city is doing the best it can. A $30,000 permanent pump is on the way, maybe within a week and for those who live here, the sooner the better.
ADEM estimates the spill has leaked more than 1,000 gallons of sewage. The agency urges residents to use caution while traveling on that part of Highway 26 near Mims Road.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.