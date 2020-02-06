Tuskegee signs 19 on National Signing Day

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers addressed a critical need on National Signing Day. Tuskegee inked 19 total players, nine defensive players.
“I really like the incoming class,” said Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater. “They can help us early. I’m really excited to get them on campus to see what they can do.”
The Golden Tigers are adding three defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs, three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, a quarterback and a fullback.
Ten of their signings hail from the Sunshine State. Just two signings - Opelika High School offensive lineman Julian Favors and Jeff Davis High School wide receiver Reggie Summage - come from Alabama.
Five of their signings are transferring in from community college, one is transferring from Kennesaw State.
The Golden Tigers went 5-5 for the second consecutive season last year.
