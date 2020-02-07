Auburn-LSU set for seismic collision Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Two meteors are set on course for a collision Saturday inside Auburn Arena. The No. 11 Auburn Tigers will meet the No. 18 LSU Tigers in what will determine the leader within the Southeastern Conference.
Currently, LSU holds that title. They lead the conference with an 8-1 record. The Tigers of LSU lost their first conference game Wednesday night to the Vanderbilt Commodores who were winless in conference play until then.
Now, the LSU Tigers, 17-5 overall, could find themselves chasing the Auburn Tigers, 20-2 overall, if Auburn can pull out a win in The Jungle Saturday morning.
Auburn is winners of its last five games, two of those coming on the road after regulation.
Last Saturday Auburn hosted a ranked showdown with Kentucky and clawed its way back to a nine-point win over the Wildcats. Big shots were hit in that game, and Auburn took a total of 44 free throws.
LSU knows it will have to keep the Tigers off the three-point line to have a chance.
“Well they still shoot a bunch, they’re not shooting as well but they haven’t played us yet so. Seeing our bad three-point defense. We’ll see. They’re still shooting it, doing what they do. They do a good job drawing fouls. They have great spacing. They’ve got good shooters,” said LSU head coach Will Wade.
Now, with two goliaths meeting Saturday, Auburn has the opportunity to once again send home another ranked team with its tail between its legs.
Auburn and LSU will tip things off at 11 a.m. That game will be televised on ESPN.
