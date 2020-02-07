Bondsman says accused cop killer should have stayed in Cullman jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -37-year-old Preston Johnson has a long criminal record. When he was last arrested in Cullman, bail bondsman Sam Liles says that’s where he should have stayed.
Liles was on a bail recovery in Pinson when he heard the news about Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear.
“We saw cops headed that way and, I mean, it is very alarming. And then the next morning when we found out who the defendant was, it infuriates me,” says Liles.
Liles’ frustration stems from what happened last October. That’s when Johnson, the man charged in Officer O’Rear’s shooting death, was arrested in Cullman, found with drugs, a stolen car and an AR-15.
“It’s my understanding, he was on parole or probation out of Morgan County so he should have been stopped somewhere along the lines," says Liles.
But when he was arrested in Cullman, he was released the same day. Many people want to know why. It’s due to a federal injunction handed down by District Court Judge Madeline Haikala that mandates all bond-eligible inmates be released without having to post bond. Instead, released on a signature, promising to show up in court.
“My thoughts are, he probably should have still been in jail,” Liles said.
That’s because of Johnson’s long list of previous charges.
“Distribution charges, first-degree theft charges, gun charges. There’s been quite a few,” he said.
Johnson’s record shows he’s been convicted of crimes on six different occasions. Had this injunction not been in place, Liles says there might have been a better outcome.
“He would have been slowed down enough to maybe where he could have detoxed, got off his drugs and maybe cleared his mind up,” he says.
Liles adds his condolences to the Kimberly community for their loss and hopes no other community has to suffer this kind of loss again.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.