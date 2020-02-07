Drying out and getting colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a workweek full of weather it’s been! The ups and downs continue as rain chances from yesterday’s system slowly fade away and we see the return of some sunshine. Don’t get comfortable though... we don’t stay quiet for long.
We are watching a few isolated pockets of light rain early this morning, but the risk of severe weather has been over for awhile now. Sadly, not before causing tragedy in west Alabama: one person was killed and another injured by storms in Marengo County very early Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed this was caused by an EF1 tornado that touched down south of Demopolis with maximum winds of 105 - 110 mph.
The rest of our Friday looks nice! A few wet snowflakes could fly across the northern portions of central Alabama. No impacts, just an isolated novelty. Most of you won’t see any snow though...
After a few morning showers, we see clouds melt away. Sunshine dominates by the afternoon, but so does a stiff wind from the northwest... highs struggle on either side of 50°, which is a good 10° below average for this time of year.
Comfortably cool weather continues into the weekend. Some scattered showers are possible Saturday, before a dry pattern briefly takes over for Sunday. But, it won’t last - more rain and storms are likely by the first half of next week.
We’ll have to watch next week’s system closely; early indications are that we could see some thunderstorms. And, with loads of warm air close by, we could see some strong storms in that mix. We’ll watch.
