Food for Thought 2/6

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd. - mobile unit): 100
Sweet Spicy Love (Eastdale Mall): 99
The Tipping Point (5015 Hampstead High St.): 99
Low Scores
Quick Serve (6000 Wares Ferry Rd.): 79
Priority items: restroom toilet clogged/broken, pizza & chicken wings at improper temperature in display warmer, mold in ice machine
Air-Tec (3562 Day St.): 86
Priority items: Chicken wings in display warmer at improper temperature; mold in ice machine
Gail’s Down the Street Cafe (2741 Zelda Rd.): 88
Priority items: cut tomatoes left out on counter at improper temperature; rodent droppings in storage room
Outback Steakhouse (1430 Taylor Rd.): 89
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Wings and Things (2773 Bell Rd.): 90
Priority item: wings left out on counter at improper temperature
