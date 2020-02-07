Greensboro city employee charged after Marion bank robbed

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greensboro city employee is facing charges after police say he robbed a bank in Marion Thursday.
Marion police and Perry County investigators have charged Lacyrus Harris with bank robbery first degree.
According to police, the robbery happened at the Marion Bank and Trust Company near downtown around 12:30 p.m. Harris, 31, allegedly walked into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding cash, and walked out.
Police say Harris had some help with the robbery; a get-a-way driver who was parked on Smith Street behind the bank.
Harris was captured nearly five hours later at a home in the Dodge City community in Hale County. Police wouldn’t specify the amount taken from Marion Bank and Trust.
The second person reportedly involved in the robbery has not been charged but is being questioned.
Harris is currently in the Perry County jail.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the mayor of Greensboro for a response.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.