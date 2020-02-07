Man sought in Montgomery murder in police custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man sought in a Montgomery murder investigation is in police custody, according to Crimestoppers.
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Anthony Stoddard, 26, with murder. He was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The arrest stems from a Jan. 17 shooting, which happened in the 4200 block of Mobile Highway. The victim was 25-year-old Tametrius Richards. He was found suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated.
