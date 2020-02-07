MPS takes major step in pushing for ad valorem tax increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County school leaders called a special meeting Thursday. In that meeting, which lasted all of 10 minutes, the school board president outlined the reasons why an ad valorem tax increase is necessary.
“This will cover repairs for all schools in MPS. To place a security officer and monitors in every school," said Montgomery County school board president Clare Weil.
Raising the current millage from 10 mills to 19 mills would generate an additional $25 million a year, enough to allow the school district to borrow $250 million for public school projects.
“It’s incumbent upon us to start the process,” said school board member Dr. Brenda DeRamus-Coleman.
Dr. Lesa Keith liked the idea of it but said, “We’re not there yet.”
“Based on some concerns with accountability and transparency with what I have with what’s going on with MPS, I cannot say ‘yes,'” said Dr. Keith.
In the end, the board voted 6 to 1 in favor of asking the Montgomery County Commission to consider it and hold a public hearing on Feb. 25.
“The board did the right thing today. They made the right decision today and I anticipate the commission will receive this resolution well," said Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Harris.
“And then we get it to our local delegation and then they get out there with an item of approval to put on the local ballot,” said Montgomery County public school superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.
If the local delegation gives it a thumbs up in the legislature, Montgomery County voters will get a chance to vote yea or nay in November of this year.
The 10 mills is the minimum the state requires for education. As a point of reference, the additional millage, if it passes, will mean an additional $90 per year in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000.
