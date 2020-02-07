Reggie Ragland has great neighbors!

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WBRC) - The celebration is still going for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s great to see an Alabama star getting some big love, too.
#59 Reggie Ragland is a Chiefs linebacker and now Super Bowl champion. Ragland played for the Crimson Tide from 2012–2015.
After the big win, and 30 hours without sleep, Reggie came home to a really sweet surprise. His neighbors decorated his house and welcomed him home with red and gold streamers, signs and a huge banner that reads Super Bowl Champs.
The neighbors were even there to greet him when he got home.
Mom Jennifer Collier said the neighborhood children did all of the decorating work. It looks like they had big fun! Way to go, Reggie! Way to go, neighbors!
