River Region housing market hot, experts say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are wanting to sell a home in the River Region, now may be the time. The housing market is hot.
Realtors are calling this a seller’s market. Buyers are snagging homes as soon as they’re being placed on the market.
“There’s not as much available for that buyer to get their hands on and so you’ll see multiple offers in that situation,” said Montgomery Area Association of Realtors Secretary Jeff Dickey.
Dickey says houses are selling for around $160,000-170,000 and they’re only on the market for about 60 to 90 days before being purchased. He says new builds are selling the quickest.
“The labor force has been a little bit low, and so it’s been kind of hard to find workers and that just goes to show that the new construction demands are up,” Dickey said.
According to Zillow, Alabama’s home values have gone up 5 percent over the last year, and the housing market is very hot compared to states across the country. Dickey says that in 2020, millennials are expected to contribute to those numbers.
“They’re supposed to be a very large percent, at least 50 percent of the buyer pool in 2020 and the good thing about that is that they’re deciding to purchase instead of rent,” Dickey said.
If you have an older home that you’re looking to sell, realtors say that updated kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring could go a long way in helping you get top dollar for your home.
For buyers that are wanting to purchase a home, we’re told that inventory is highest in the early spring.
