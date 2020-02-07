Shop tax free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday Feb 21st - Sunday February 23rd, Alabama shoppers can stock up, tax free on items needed to prepare for a weather emergency or natural disaster.
During the weekend long Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, Alabama’s 4% state sales tax does not apply to common weather-related supplies costing less than $60 as well as generators costing $1,000 or less, according to alabamaretail.org.
Some cities and counties will also be waving their local tax. Bessemer, Pelham and Shelby Co. are participating in the tax free weekend, while Birmingham and Chilton Co. are not. Jefferson County will only be waving it’s 1% sales and use tax.
For a full list of participating areas, visit revenue.alabama.gov
