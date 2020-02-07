South Ala. man guilty on multiple counts including child sex abuse

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has pleaded guilty in two separate cases, the first involving assault on two pedestrians, the other involving multiple child sexual abuse charges.
Benjamin Duane Jones, 58, of Red Level, was in court Friday to face a judge over both cases.
Jones was charged with two counts of first-degree assault after his truck hit and seriously injured two pedestrians standing in their yard on Rosin Ridge Road in May of 2018. An Alabama State Trooper determined the driver’s blood alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit.
Jones pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each conviction, the maximum possible sentence.
In the second case, Jones pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of sodomy. Investigators said the case was opened after three children reported the man had molested them over a period of several months.
Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison for each of the sodomy convictions and 20 years for the sexual abuse conviction.
