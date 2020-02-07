Troy-South Alabama set for ESPN2 showdown Friday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The entire country will be invited inside Trojan Arena Friday night as the men’s basketball game between Troy and South Alabama is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.
For the Trojans, Friday night’s game kicks off a three-game homestand. It’s also an all-important game as it pertains to the Sun Belt Conference standings.
South Alabama’s won 10 of the last 14 on the Trojans’ home court and currently sits one game ahead of the Trojans at 6-7 in conference play. A win by Troy Friday will pull the two teams even at 6-8. A win Friday night also puts Troy in double-digits in wins for the season.
Troy is coming off of a win over Georgia State that not only completed a season sweep of the Panthers but snapped a three-game losing streak by the Trojans. The Jaguars completed a season sweep of their own in their last basketball game, sweeping away Georgia Southern in a 79-69 victory.
South Alabama was the preseason Sun Belt Conference Champion favorite and has underperformed by those standards so far.
The key for Troy will be its three-point shooting. If they can knock down 10 or more threes as a team, the Trojans have a good chance of winning. They’ve won six of their last seven games when making at least 10 triples. They’re 3-11 when they don’t make at least 10 threes.
It’ll be a white out inside Trojan arena as the Trojans and Jaguars tip off at 8 p.m.
