Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's state auditor says at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen by the former head of the state welfare agency and others in the nation's poorest state. Indictments issued Wednesday say $48,000 paid for a luxury drug rehabilitation program for a former pro wrestler. Investigators say a politically connected nonprofit administrator and her son took more than $4 million. Gov. Tate Reeves praised the auditor Thursday, saying the investigation has uncovered what seemed to be in his words ä truly disgusting abuse of power." Reeves says he received campaign contributions from some of those indicted, and his campaign will not keep the money.