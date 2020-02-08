Over 100 donate during Give from the Heart Blood Drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon more than 100 people rolled up their sleeves for WSFA’s “Give from the Heart Blood Drive.” It’s the 13th year that WSFA 12 News has partnered with LifeSouth in the event.
The turnout was huge as 109 people showed up to LifeSouth donation centers to donate not just blood, but platelets also. That’s enough people to save 327 lives. The donations will be distributed to local hospitals in and around Montgomery and Prattville.
“Well you have to thinnk about everything we do for our community no matter how small it is, it’s all about how can we do things and prepare for the future, and when they say there is a critical need a dire need for blood we all have to get out and give as much as we can," said blood donor Christina Thornton.
Despite Friday’s turnout, LifeSouth is still in emergency need for all blood types, especially O-negative blood, the universal donor. They will continue to host several blood drives across the River Region this weekend.
One blood donation from one person is enough to save three lives.
