Risk of flooding next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enjoy tomorrow’s dry weather! Rain returns on Monday, and sticks around all week. Let’s dive in...
First things first, scattered showers are slowly drifting through southeast Alabama this afternoon. Skies are clearing in central Alabama! Temperatures are staying chilly with highs in the 50s.
The weather will be drier and warmer tomorrow! After a foggy morning, skies will clear and highs will jump into the 60s.
Rain returns on Monday and sticks around for the entirety of the workweek. A front will arrive and stall over central Alabama, bring widespread rain Monday. A flash flooding risk will come with bands of heavier rain, and river flooding will also have to be monitored.
More rain arrives Tuesday night, and will be off-and-on through the rest of the week. River and creek flooding remains a possibility with this long-duration, widespread rain event.
