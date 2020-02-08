Risk of flooding next week

Scattered showers move across our area today
By Lee Southwick | February 8, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:30 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enjoy tomorrow’s dry weather! Rain returns on Monday, and sticks around all week. Let’s dive in...

First things first, scattered showers are slowly drifting through southeast Alabama this afternoon. Skies are clearing in central Alabama! Temperatures are staying chilly with highs in the 50s.

The weather will be drier and warmer tomorrow! After a foggy morning, skies will clear and highs will jump into the 60s.

Future radar

Rain returns on Monday and sticks around for the entirety of the workweek. A front will arrive and stall over central Alabama, bring widespread rain Monday. A flash flooding risk will come with bands of heavier rain, and river flooding will also have to be monitored.

Rain brings a risk of flash flooding Monday

More rain arrives Tuesday night, and will be off-and-on through the rest of the week. River and creek flooding remains a possibility with this long-duration, widespread rain event.

7 day forecast

