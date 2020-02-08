Woman pushing for awareness after scary interaction in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One grandmother is speaking out after what she calls a scary experience for her family. She says a man tried to grab her 12-year-old granddaughter in broad daylight just outside of the Dollar General on McGehee Road.
Lorraine Smith says every day after school, her 12-year-old granddaughter stops by her job. She says Thursday, her granddaughter walked down the sidewalk to the Dollar General for a snack.
“When she paid for her items, the person going out of the store came toward her to grab her. She dropped her bag, took off running, ran back into the store and told the store manager that she couldn’t go out of the store and somebody was trying to get her,” Smith said.
It’s only about a two-minute walk from Caress, where Smith works, down just a couple of businesses to the Dollar General where Smith said the incident took place, and she said it happened in broad daylight.
“3:30 when she walked out of this door right here and went down that sidewalk. This is the time that we are comfortable, feel safe that our kids can leave out the door, go next door or go down the street,” Smith said.
Smith says police responded and comforted her family. She filed an incident report and now wants the community to know how important it is to be aware of your surroundings.
“Had she froze up and not took off running this would be a very different story. It blew my mind. This stuff is really happening within our city and right out of our backdoor,” Smith said.
Smith says her granddaughter is still shaken up.
We reached out to Montgomery police, they say that officers did respond in reference to a suspicious person call. According to police, the investigation indicated that a teenage male was speaking to the female, but did not attempt to grab her or entice her.
