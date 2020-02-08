67-year-old identified as city’s first fire fatality in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 67-year-old man who was caught in a house fire overnight is being called the city’s first fire fatality of the year, Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports.
MFR units responded to the 4000 block of Ardmore Drive around 1 a.m. where the encountered a one-story fire with “extensive flames” coming from the roof.
Fire officials say units attempted a defensive attack before entering due to the amount of fire showing. While searching the house, firefighters found the victim inside. Fire officials say the victim succumbed to his injuries before firefighters were able to remove him from the home.
No injuries are being reported to fire department personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation
