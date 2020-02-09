Former councilman announces intent to run for Prattville mayor

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Prattville city councilman Dean Argo announced Saturday he intends to run for mayor.
Argo, who served on the council for almost 16 years with 12 as council president, said he feels he has the knowledge and experience necessary to serve as the city’s mayor. If elected, he said he wants to complete the renovation of the historic gin building.
“It is going to be the focal point of Prattville and will put Prattville on the map all over, not only the state of Alabama, not only the United States, but of the world,” Argo said.
Argo also wants to make Prattville residents feel like the city works for them, saying with his son about to go off to college, he wants to make sure the city is somewhere he wants to return to.
Argo calls current Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie a friend, but he said he has a different vision for the future of the city. Gillespie, who also announced his intention to run for reelection, said when reached out to for comment:
“I have been tried, I have been tested, and I am proven. Under my administration, Prattville is abundantly better today in 2020 than when I took office in 2011. I am blessed to serve as Prattville’s mayor, and I would be humbly honored to continue serving the citizens of Prattville and our Partners of Prattville in this role for many years to come.”
Neither candidate will become officially qualified until July. The election will be held on Aug. 28.
