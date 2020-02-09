Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Most of Arizona's 15 counties say their jails wouldn't be able to accommodate state inmates who could be moved from an aging state prison that Gov. Doug Ducey wants to close. Ducey in January proposed closing the Arizona State Prison Complex-Florence, which is over 100 years old and which needs repairs estimated to cost between $150 million and $400 million. Ducey's plan would have some of the prison's more than 3,800 male inmates go to private prisons and others to county jails. The Arizona Republic reports that officials in counties that expressed an interest in taking state inmates years ago said recently either that that's no longer the case or that they've have to consider the matter anew.