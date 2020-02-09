Night to Shine event in Auburn brings prom to people with special needs

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over 700 churches in 35 countries are hosting proms for special needs teens and adults.
Night to Shine is an event hosted by Tim Tebow, a professional baseball player, former NFL quarterback, and ESPN analyst. The Tim Tebow Foundation is committed to celebrating people with special needs.
Friday evening was filled with music, dancing, food, and making friends.
"Just allow their light to shine, and what I try to tell the volunteers is that it's not about us, it's about them and Him,” said Chasity Stevens, coordinator of Night to Shine. “I want to make that the main focus of tonight, allowing God to shine through us."
Tebow is currently traveling to various Night to Shine events across the world to meet attendees and volunteers.
