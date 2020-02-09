Police: Man barricaded in motel room after shooting at officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and sheriff’s deputies converged on a motel Saturday night in what appeared to be a large-scale operation.
The motel is located on Airbase Boulevard a few blocks south of Day Street.
Montgomery police say they were called to the address about a dispute around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they say a man fired shots at officers and then retreated into his room. No officers were hurt.
A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene witnessed SWAT team members moving around the area with drawn weapons and body armor.
As of 11:30 p.m., the suspect was still in his motel room and negotiations with police had begun, according to a statement from MPD. Officers said they were unsure whether the man was with someone or alone.
