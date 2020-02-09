Risk of strong storms, flooding next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two storms systems will impact Alabama this week, bringing the risk of flooding first, then the risk of strong storms by the middle of the week.
First things first, today is beautiful. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 60s. Enjoy!
A slow-moving system will bring widespread rain to north and central Alabama Monday and Tuesday. Localized flooding will be a possibility for some, particularly those further north, and river and creek flooding will be a concern later this week as the north Alabama rain drains into our rivers.
Another storm system will impact central and south Alabama later Wednesday into early Thursday, this time bringing the risk of strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, damaging wind and tornadoes all remain a concern with this system.
A lot could change over the next few days, so make sure to check back in for updates.
We dry out and cool down by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.