Troy picks up 19th win in road test

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSFA) - It wasn’t easy for Chanda Rigby’s Troy Trojans on Saturday, but close games build character and Troy’s character was certainly built following a close 67-64 win over Louisiana.
The Trojans were outscored in each of the game’s final two quarters but held the Ragin’ Cajuns to just a 6-point second quarter to make all the difference.
“It’s a huge win and we needed a close game that came down to the last position. I’m just really thankful. It’s so hard to win over in the Cajundome. I’m proud of the team. They gave a great defensive effort,” said Troy head coach Chanda Rigby.
The game saw six ties and 10 lead changes before things were settled at the final buzzer. It was never any one team’s game for good despite Troy leading for 35 of the game’s total 40 minutes.
Troy held a nine-point lead in the early moments of the third, but the Ragin’ Cajuns would erase that as they fought back on their home court. Late in the game, it was Kayla Robinson coming through for Rigby’s squad as Robinson’s baskets answered Lousiana scores to keep the Trojans in control.
Alexus Dye was the lead Trojan Saturday afternoon, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Harriet Winchester also pitched in with 11 points of her own and shot 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Troy’s 7-2 record is the best road start under Rigby and the best start for Troy since the 1991-92 season. They improve to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Sun Belt. Louisiana falls to 13-9 and 6-5 in conference play.
Troy continues its road travels next Thursday at Coastal Carolina. The Trojans and Chanticleers tip things off at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.
