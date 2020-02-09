What to look for when choosing the right tax preparer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The tax code is complicated. If you don’t want to go it alone and plan to hire a tax preparer there are some red flags to look out for before selecting someone to prepare your return.
The Motley Fool listed a few warning signs.
One of them was to make sure the individual has a “Preparer Tax Identification Number.” These are required by the IRS for individuals who get paid to prepare taxes.
Another was to watch out for a preparer who promises you a refund. While the majority of filers will get a refund, a preparer needs to review your tax situation before they’ll have an idea of whether you’re eligible for a refund.
Another red flag the Motley Fool listed is if your preparer fee is a percentage of your refund. One downside of this arrangement is you may end up paying more than necessary.
Instead, look for a preparer who charges a flat fee, or by-the-hour.
It’s also advised that you look for a tax professional who provides audit support.
For more on finding and selecting the right tax preparer for you, check the full piece on the Motley Fool’s website.
