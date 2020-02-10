Alabama cities rank poorly on ‘healthiest cities’ list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several of Alabama’s largest cities have found themselves near the bottom of the list when it comes to being the nation’s healthiest municipalities.
Of the 174 cities on the list, Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile fared poorly. None of the state’s cities came close to cracking the top 100, while Montgomery found itself ranked sixth from the bottom.
The study, compiled by personal-finance website WalletHub, lists the nation’s most to least healthy cities by comparing them across 43 key indicators of good health. The indicators including such things as the cost of medical visits, mental health, quality of public hospitals, consumption of fruits and vegetables, and even the number of fitness clubs per capita
You can review the entire study and rankings HERE.
Huntsville ranked highest for Alabama at 138 while Birmingham was a few spots lower at 145. Mobile found itself at No. 164 while Montgomery came in at No. 164.
The study found Alabama’s capital city lagging in many areas including:
- 19th – Cost of Medical Visit
- 156th – Mental-Health Counselors per Capita
- 165th – Healthy Restaurants per Capita
- 133rd – Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita
- 120th – Avg. Cost of Fitness-Club Membership
- 153rd – Share of Physically Active Adults
- 85th – Running Trails per Capita
The study found four of the top five healthiest cities were on the West Coast. The top five include San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Portland, and Washington, D.C.
The study also found that the five least healthy cities were in the Deep South. The bottom five include Memphis, Shreveport, Gulfport, Laredo, and Brownsville.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.