Fundraiser helps brother, sister hit by vehicle in Millbrook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you listen to The MAX Round Table on the radio, you know Walter Pulley. He’s a frequent caller to the show. “Walter means a lot to the media in this community. We all know Walter, he stays in touch with us,” explained host Doug Amos.
Walter and his sister, Beverly, were walking home from Walmart in December when they were struck by a distracted driver in Millbrook.
When Amos heard they had been injured, he decided he wanted to help. “We’re going to all we can to try to raise as much money as we can because they have a financial, as well as an emotional burden.”
Walter, 58, is also a regular caller to WSFA 12 News. He talks about his love of Alabama football, the Lee High School generals, his family and makes sure that we’re all doing okay.
Walter is now recovering at home and his sister is in rehab. With limited insurance, though, his family can use all the support they can get.
The community has rallied around the family. Now, The MAX Round Table is holding a two-day fundraiser that includes items up for auction. Walter was a guest on Monday’s show. He was overwhelmed by hearing how many people wanted to help.
“No words can’t describe we just you just never know, you know, you never really realize how much support you have around you until something like this happens," said Heather Perry, Walter’s niece. "And so many people from all over have reached out and just been there for us in so many ways and it’s been amazing.”
“I thank them, though,” added Walter.
The MAX Round Table will be set up again Tuesday at MAX Credit Union in Millbrook and Wednesday at MAX Credit Union in Montgomery. Doug Amos says, “Walter has a heart of gold. He has a pure heart.”
You can also donate to the family at THIS LINK.
