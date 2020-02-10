Funeral service announced for slain Officer Nick O’Rear

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officer Nicholas O’Rear’s body was escorted by fellow officers from Kimberly and surrounding areas from downtown Birmingham to Gardendale Sunday.
Several people in Gardendale pulled over to salute fallen Officer O’Rear as his hearse passed by. His funeral is Monday.
ORIGINAL: Funeral plans have been announced for Kimberly Officer Nicholas O’Rear.
He was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night during a pursuit on I-65 in north Jefferson County.
Officer O’Rear’s funeral will be Monday at Gardendale First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Following the service, Officer O’Rear will be buried at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville.
Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags be flown at half-staff on Monday until sunset.
Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, is charged with capital murder in Officer O’Rear’s death.
Johnson and three other people were taken into custody near Highway 78 in Dora after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Johnson is being held on no bond.
Kimberly Mayor Bob Ellerbrock said O’Rear is the father of two with another child on the way.
