Hundreds attend Kimberly Police Officer’s funeral

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, hundreds of law enforcement and first responders turned out to say goodbye to a Kimberly police officer. Fallen hero Nick O’Rear was killed last Tuesday while trying to help stop a man who had an expired tag.
Hundreds of members of police departments, sheriff’s offices and fire departments across the state traveled to First Baptist Church of Gardendale to pay tribute to 33-year-old O’Rear.
“His mischievous sense of humor and his love of his fellow man was unmatched. To know Nick is to know there is nothing in the world he wouldn’t do for you,” Capt. Robert Mashburn of the Kimberly Fire Dept. said.
The last law enforcement member to walk in was O’Rear’s K9 partner Stella who he loved very much. Speakers praised and offered support for all those who serve the public.
“By putting on that badge by strapping on that firearm and leaving your precious family behind as you go out into an evil world to do the best you can to mediate evil,” Pastor Tony Barber of The Church on the Bluff said.
O’Rear leaves behind two young children and a baby on the way. His future father-in-law said it was a blessing to know O’Rear and to have him in his family.
“Nick lived life big. He lived it to the fullest. His family loved him,” Duane Turpo said.
Those who left the service were urged to go up to first responders to thank them for their jobs and to pray for their safety.
Flags were flown at half-staff across the state Monday in honor of O’Rear.
