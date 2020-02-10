Identity of Montgomery standoff suspect still unclear

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The name of a suspect who fired shots at Montgomery police officers before an hours-long standoff remains unclear despite his arrest early Sunday morning.
Asked about the suspect’s identity, the Montgomery Police Department said it was unable to provide any details until the man’s medical treatment is completed.
Police converged on a motel late Saturday night on Airbase Boulevard, not far from Day Street, on reports of a dispute. When they arrived, officers reported being fired on by the man before he retreated into a room.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers took the suspect into custody without injuries to either officers or the suspect.
The man is reportedly undergoing a mental evaluation and charges are still pending in the case.
