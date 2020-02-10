$7K offered after Zebra, other animals shot and killed

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The owners of four farm animals shot multiple times on farm in Covington County, have increased a reward in hopes someone will come forward.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, a zebra, cow and two miniature horses were shot and killed on Academy Drive in December.
The owners have increased the reward from $5,000 to $7,500, Sheriff Blake Turman says. The hope is the reward money will lead to the arrest of the people responsible.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Department at 334-427-4911, the Andalusia Police Department 334-222-1155 or Richard Holt 334-488-4429.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.