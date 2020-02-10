One dead in officer-involved shooting in Marshall County

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Marshall County
Albertville Officer-Involved Shooting (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 10, 2020 at 4:31 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 7:20 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marshall County.

In the early morning hours of Monday February 10th the Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Albertville PD, Boaz PD, and...

Posted by Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 10, 2020

[ CLICK TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS ]

We’re told this happened early Monday morning on Lazy Creek Circle, which is in Albertville.

One person died, but we’re told no officers were hurt in the shooting.

Authorities tell us this started as domestic violence situation in Boaz, but the suspect left before officers got there.

Boaz police started following leads, before later finding the suspect in a trailer.

The suspect has not been identified.

Several agencies responded to the shooting. State investigators are on scene, getting more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.