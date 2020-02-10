Overnight fire damages Montgomery self-storage units

Overnight fire damages Montgomery self-storage units
Montgomery firefighters battle an early morning fire at an Atlanta Highway storage unit business. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
By WSFA Staff | February 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a blaze that destroyed multiple units at a Montgomery self-storage facility early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway and quickly started cutting locks off units to access the flames.

Additional firefighters were dispatched and began attacking the flames from both sides.

When the fire was extinguished, crews determined around 10 units suffered heavy fire damage while smoke damage affected the rest of the building.

There was one report of minor injuries to an unidentified female.

An investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing.

