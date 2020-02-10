Patriot Penalty: Deployed service members come home to find higher auto insurance rates

Mickey Carroll, the commander of the Louisiana VFW, says he was shocked to find out that recently-returned service members may be quoted higher auto insurance rates. “I can’t tell you how upset it makes me. To penalize these young men and women who are going off to serve our country and take the risks they do, and then come back and be penalized additional fees added on simply because they had to leave the country, they were ordered to leave the country by the commander in chief," he said. (Source: Owen Hornstein, InvestigateTV)