Rain returns today; storms/flooding possible this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our up and down, back and forth weather pattern continues as we kick off a new work week... two systems will impact Alabama this between now and Valentine’s Day on Friday, bringing with it first the risk of flooding and then the threat of a few strong storms.
It’s a quiet start to our Monday; temperatures are hanging in the 50s under a mixed sky, but wet weather is already building in coverage off towards our north and west!
The first of two systems will be slow moving... this will allow for widespread rain to fall across parts of north/central Alabama today and tomorrow.
Localized flooding will be a possibility for some - particularly those further north - while potential flooding in both rivers and creeks will be a concern later this week as the north Alabama rain drains into our area.
Then, another storm system will impact central and south Alabama later Wednesday into early Thursday; the risk of strong to severe storms is associated with this round of rain.
Heavy rain, damaging wind and tornadoes all remain a concern with this system.
Timing could change over the next few days, so make sure to check back in for updates. We’ll keep you informed of any changes!
We have highlighted Wednesday/ Wednesday night red on the 7 Day Forecast as a First Alert heads up that we are watching this system closely for the potential of severe storms. Keep the day in mind and check back for new information!
We dry out and cool down by the end of the week.
