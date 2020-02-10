Suspect arrested after south Alabama school theft, vandalism

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a south Alabama school theft and vandalism case.
According to the Samson Police Department, a local resident, Zachary Stackhouse, has been arrested in connection to the damage at Samson High School. The school was broken into on Feb. 5.
Police Chief James Hill said the department collected evidence including DNA, fingerprints, and shoe prints.
Stackhouse confessed, according to the chief, and is charged with felony burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Geneva County Jail.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was stolen or how significant the damage was. However, Chief Hill confirmed some of the stolen property has since been recovered.
