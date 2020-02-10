Trump lashes out at Jones, predicts GOP Senate victory

President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend about Alabama Republicans retaking the seat held by Democrat Doug Jones. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
February 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:01 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is predicting a GOP Senate victory in Alabama following Democrat Doug Jones’ vote to convict him. Trump in a Tweet on Sunday lashed out at Jones, calling him a lightweight and his vote partisan.

The president said it was so good to see that Republicans will be winning the Senate seat back.

Lizzie Grams, a spokeswoman for Jones’ campaign, said Jones declined to comment.

In a statement after his vote, Jones said he reluctantly concluded that the evidence was sufficient to convict Trump for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

