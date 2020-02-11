Alabama lawmakers to meet for second week of legislative session

The Alabama Statehouse (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
February 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 10:19 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers will meet for the second week of the Alabama legislative session Tuesday. Here’s what you could expect to be discussed in the statehouse:

A Senate committee will look at a bill Tuesday to demolish the Office of the State Auditor and transfer the duties to the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. The state auditor is a statewide elected position.

We could also see lawmakers debating a bill requiring schools to play the Star Spangled Banner at least once a week.

The Senate could also take up the governor’s $1 billion bond issue proposal. Gov. Kay Ivey announced during her state of the state address that she wants the bond issue to pay for capital investments in K-12 schools and higher education.

