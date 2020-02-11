Alabama lawmakers to meet for second week of legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers will meet for the second week of the Alabama legislative session Tuesday. Here’s what you could expect to be discussed in the statehouse:
A Senate committee will look at a bill Tuesday to demolish the Office of the State Auditor and transfer the duties to the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. The state auditor is a statewide elected position.
We could also see lawmakers debating a bill requiring schools to play the Star Spangled Banner at least once a week.
The Senate could also take up the governor’s $1 billion bond issue proposal. Gov. Kay Ivey announced during her state of the state address that she wants the bond issue to pay for capital investments in K-12 schools and higher education.
