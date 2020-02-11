Better Business Bureau: Home and vacation rental scam alert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’ve ever searched for a rental home or a rental vacation probably, you’ve probably done some online research.
But before you sign on the dotted line make sure to do your research.
“What we’re finding in a nationwide study, is that 43% of people looking at rentals online are encountering fraudulent ads," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
So here’s what can happen. A scam artist will snag a picture of a real listing and all of its information, but then give you a different contact number. So you may think you’re putting money down on a legitimate property, but it’s going to someone who has nothing to do with it.
Also, be careful if a landlord happens to be out of the country and just can’t show you the property in person. So they tell you to just drive by the outside and take a look.
“You would not ever want to rent something that you have not seen. This is so common on Craigslist, Zillow, Airbnb a number of these things can be hijacked, stolen and put online.”
Officials with the Better Business Bureau say most of these scams are run by Nigerian criminal organizations, so if you end up sending them money, the chances of getting it back are slim to none.
If you’re curious about scams going on in your area you can use the BBB Scam Tracker.
