BrewTech first in state to earn STEM certification

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School has received certification for their accomplishments in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
BrewTech is the first school in Alabama to receive the STEM certification under accreditation agency Cognia and its new standards. An official STEM review team spent two days interviewing teachers, students, and stakeholders to evaluate the implementation and effectiveness of the school’s STEM mission and vision. After careful evaluation, BrewTech received the certification.
“It’s really an opportunity for the students at Brewtech to be recognized for what we’ve been doing for years upon years,” said senior Kyle Adams. “Students are being recognized for the opportunity to have STEM in all of the elements of their classes. It permeates not only in our academies but also in our academic classes as well.”
The entire certification process took about six weeks to complete.
“This has been about the students from the beginning," English teacher Shannon Lester said. "We are 100 percent positive that STEM has been implemented in this building since it opened in 2001. It was the mission of the school from the very beginning.”
For a lot of students, it’s an opportunity to show future colleges and employers just how much their school integrated STEM into every aspect of their education.
“BrewTech being recognized as a STEM school is an opportunity for me because I get a lot of scholarship opportunity,” said student Angelina Unich. “It’s something to put on my resume for college, and that’s going to benefit all of the future students at BrewTech as well.”
The BrewTech administration said discovery, innovation, collaboration, and excellence are the key components that the students and teachers at BrewTech continue to pursue every day.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.