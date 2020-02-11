2 charged after ASU student killed in south Alabama drug deal

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A freshman who attended Alabama State University was shot and killed over the weekend, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and ASU.
Langston Nicholson, 19, was shot Saturday morning in Semmes. An area hospital reached out to the sheriff’s office to notify them that the victim was brought in for medical treatment by a friend. Nicholson was pronounced dead on arrival.
Deputies responded to the area where the shots were reportedly fired and spoke with witnesses who said they’d heard three or four gunshots. One caller to 911 said she heard shots and saw a man running.
During the investigation, deputies found the vehicle Nicholson’s friend used to take him to the hospital had four bullet holes in the driver’s side rear door. The friend admitted they’d gone to the area of Fernwood Loop in Semmes for a drug deal.
Deputies determined that two suspects, Dentzes and Warren Burrell, came up to the vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver’s head before the drug deal was made. When the driver became nervous, he sped off and shots were fired at the vehicle, fatally striking Nicholson.
The Burrells have since been arrested on felony murder charges and are being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Local reports indicate the suspects, who are brothers, were out of jail on bond at the time of the homicide following two armed home invasion robberies.
ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr. said the university “is deeply saddened” by the death. He said Nicholson was part of the university’s ACES program. The university will provide counseling services to anyone in need.
