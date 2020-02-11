Cullman County deputy in critical condition, K-9 injured following wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is in critical condition following an early morning wreck.
Deputy Adam Clark was found unconscious at a wreck on Highway 69 early Tuesday morning. Deputy Clark was driving his patrol car near Bremen at the time of the wreck.
An ambulance carrying Deputy Clark arrived at Huntsville Hospital around 4AM Tuesday.
K-9 Figo was also injured in the wreck. Figo was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
“I would like to thank all the first responders from the local volunteer Fire departments , Cullman EMS, Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Falkville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Hospital nurses and doctors who have shown overwhelming love, support and care for Deputy Clark and his life,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
