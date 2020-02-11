‘Feed the Meter for the Homeless’ fights homelessness in the capital city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is launching a new initiative to fight homelessness in the area. It’s called “Feed the Meter for the Homeless”.
Special green meters are going up in areas around downtown with high walking-traffic giving everyone who passes them an opportunity to donate to the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. MACH supports agencies around Central Alabama working with those experiencing homelessness.
The coalition estimates that on any given night, 886 people are homeless in our area. It meets with those living on the streets and provides items to them like blankets and clothes. It also runs a housing assistance program to help get those people off the streets and into homes.
“The Feed the Meter for the Homeless initiative connects compassion with convenience by allowing Montgomery residents and visitors to support our neighbors affected by homelessness and its devastating ramifications,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “Each donation is a hand-up to help those in need and an investment in building a better future for Montgomery and the River Region.”
Donations will be accepted in the forms of coins or cash at each specialized meter and by card through the ParkMobile app or online payment on this website.
