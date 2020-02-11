Former Bama guard selected to compete in NBA’s Rising Stars game

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WSFA) - Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Collin Sexton will be starring in this upcoming weekend’s NBA Rising Stars game in Chicago, the National Basketball Association announced.
Sexton has been chosen to represent the U.S. Team that will take on the World Team Friday night. He’s been selected to replace injured Heat rookie Tyler Herro.
The “Young Bull,” as he’s known by in the Association, has started in all 53 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, and is averaging 19.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 32.2 minutes per game. His 19.7 points lead the team and is the third-highest average among second-year players.
He’s the only NBA sophomore averaging at least 19 a game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line this year. Sexton is one of eight players to have multiple games of 30 or more points and zero turnovers this season.
Sexton’s played in every game of his NBA career so far and scored his 2,000th point Jan. 4, becoming just the third player in Cavaliers history to do so before turning 21. The other two players are perennial NBA All-Stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
The Rising Stars game pits first-year and second-year players against each other. The 26th edition of the game will air on TNT Friday night at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.
